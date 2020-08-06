Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, others; takes over probe from Bihar Police
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () The CBI has named Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Four officers of Bihar Police team including the Investigating Officer, who were in Mumbai to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, returned to Patna on August 06. CM Nitish Kumar on August 04 recommended Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Patna...
On July 25, Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna accusing the actor's girlfriend of abetment to suicide, besides other offences.