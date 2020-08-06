Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, others; takes over probe from Bihar Police

DNA Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The CBI has named Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh death case: Bihar Police officers return to Patna

Sushant Singh death case: Bihar Police officers return to Patna 01:16

 Four officers of Bihar Police team including the Investigating Officer, who were in Mumbai to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, returned to Patna on August 06. CM Nitish Kumar on August 04 recommended Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Patna...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant's sister- As mantras were chanted, steps towards justice were taken [Video]

Sushant's sister- As mantras were chanted, steps towards justice were taken

Shweta Singh Kirti sees divine connect in the fact that the day CBI investigation was ordered into the death of her brother Sushant Singh Rajput is the same as one when the historic Bhumi Pujan was..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:23Published
TV actor Samir Sharma dies by suicide | He had posted on depression | Oneindia News [Video]

TV actor Samir Sharma dies by suicide | He had posted on depression | Oneindia News

Television actor Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai flat. He was 44 years old. His body was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling by a night watchman who then alerted the neighbours. Sharma had..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
Sushant Rajput death case: 'IPS Vinay Tiwari under house arrest', claims Bihar DGP [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: 'IPS Vinay Tiwari under house arrest', claims Bihar DGP

While speaking to media in Patna on August 06, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has still not be exempted from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

CBI takes up Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, likely to file FIR; ED to quiz Rhea Chakraborty

 Family, friends, and fans of Sushant Singh Rajput were demanding a CBI investigation after he was found dead on June 14 at his home in Mumbai's Bandra. 
Zee News

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Here are the 7 charges filed against Rhea Chakraborty by his father; 5 others named in FIR

 Sources close to the police investigation claim that Rhea Chakraborty had also sacked Sushant's bodyguard and had used his credit card on a Europe tour (when was...
Bollywood Life

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police team arrives in Patna, says Mumbai Police cooperated in investigation

 On July 25, Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna accusing the actor's girlfriend of abetment to suicide, besides other offences. Following the...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DayHinduDNA

Tweets about this