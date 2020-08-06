Global  
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shraddha Kapoor urges people to be eco friendly

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shraddha Kapoor urges people to be eco friendlyShraddha Kapoor has always been vocal about preserving the nature and has always fought for preserving the rights of wildlife as well. As Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, Shraddha took to her social media to urge her followers to celebrate an Eco friendly Ganesh Chaturthi to reduce pollution that is caused by immersing...
