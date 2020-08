Maggie Wrobel No one is talking about this outfit disconnect!!!!!!! https://t.co/Tv53A9Qz9A 1 minute ago Us Weekly It's over for Jennifer Garner and John Miller after 2 years of dating. 💔 https://t.co/3qsiD1rbyh 9 minutes ago Steven Benke Why Jennifer Garner really split from her boyfriend - Nicki Swift https://t.co/AvMo9vBD5U https://t.co/Bbbk7amiiB 12 minutes ago @trendsNewsday Jennifer Garner pictured with Bradley Cooper amid John Miller split rumors https://t.co/FtLPZok4x4 14 minutes ago Starlyn💎 This is probably bogus but if she can't be w @BenAffleck, I would Love them together! 👇 Jennifer Garner pictured w… https://t.co/5E64QPrA3P 16 minutes ago For Boca Raton A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Jen broke up with her boyfriend, John Miller. That said, we're told Je… https://t.co/9WkKs3dInV 31 minutes ago