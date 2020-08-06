'A League of Their Own' Series Coming to Amazon!

Global  
 

A League of Their Own is getting a reboot! An hour-long series, based on the 1992 Penny Marshall film, will be hitting Amazon, the company announced in a press release Thursday (August 6). The series come from executive producers and co-creators Abbi Jacobson, who also stars, and Will Graham. “This reinterpretation of A League of [...]
