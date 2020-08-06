Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melissa Etheridge Speaks of Losing Son Beckett in First Interview Since His Passing

Just Jared Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Melissa Etheridge is opening up about the tragic death of her son, Beckett Cypher. The 59-year-old musician spoke to Rolling Stone in a candid interview. Here’s what she had to say… On grappling with the loss of her son, Beckett Cypher, who died in May at age 21 from causes related to an opiate addiction: [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Melissa Etheridge talks grief and healing after son Beckett's death: 'Is it my fault?'

 Melissa Etheridge opened up about her son's recent death in a new interview where she discussed addiction and if his life could have been saved. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this