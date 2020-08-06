|
Val Kilmer on his health, new movie with daughter Mercedes, 'Top Gun' and Tom Cruise
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Val Kilmer and his daughter Mercedes spoke with USA TODAY about their new film, "Paydirt." Kilmer also talked about the upcoming "Top Gun" sequel.
