|
Jordyn Woods Tells Everyone To Wake Up + Joins Face Mask Movement: “Wear A Damn Mask”
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Reality TV star Jordyn Woods is pushing safety over everything. The hip-hop model went online this week to encourage her peers to get with the program and help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask. Jordyn Woods’ Face Mask Goals Heading into Thursday, Miss Woods shared shots of herself mixing her facial […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this