'John Wick 5' Confirmed, Keanu Reeves to Shoot it Back-to-Back with Fourth Movie Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

The fourth John Wick movie hasn’t even been made yet, but Lionsgate has already confirmed a John Wick 5 will happen! The studio just announced that the two upcoming sequels will be shot back-to-back once star Keanu Reeves is available to make them. The John Wick film series is one of the rare franchises to [...] 👓 View full article

