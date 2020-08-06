|
'John Wick 5' Confirmed, Keanu Reeves to Shoot it Back-to-Back with Fourth Movie
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The fourth John Wick movie hasn’t even been made yet, but Lionsgate has already confirmed a John Wick 5 will happen! The studio just announced that the two upcoming sequels will be shot back-to-back once star Keanu Reeves is available to make them. The John Wick film series is one of the rare franchises to [...]
|
|
|
|
