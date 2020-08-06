Selena Gomez Would Love to Collab with BFF Taylor Swift Someday
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Selena Gomez is opening up about a dream collaboration! The 28-year-old entertainer revealed she would love to do a song with her bestie Taylor Swift during Twitch’s ‘Animal Talking’. “I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that,” Selena said. “It’s just everything remains in our friendship, you know?” [...]
