Selena Gomez Would Love to Collab with BFF Taylor Swift Someday Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Selena Gomez is opening up about a dream collaboration! The 28-year-old entertainer revealed she would love to do a song with her bestie Taylor Swift during Twitch’s ‘Animal Talking’. “I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that,” Selena said. “It’s just everything remains in our friendship, you know?” [...] 👓 View full article

