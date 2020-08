Brent Carver Dead - Tony-Winning Broadway Star Dies at 68 Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Brent Carver, a Tony Award-winning actor best known for his work on Broadway, has passed away at the age of 68. The actor's family says that he died earlier this week in his hometown in Canada. "Our family is sharing news of Brent Carver's passing at home in Cranbrook, B.C., his birthplace and favourite place [...]