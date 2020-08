Khuda Haafiz: Stuntman on Jackie Chan's team trains Shiv Panditt Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Set to feature in the upcoming actioner, Khuda Haafiz, Shiv Panditt, as an Arab commando, will be seen pulling off a series of high-octane stunts.



Apart from undergoing a rigorous physical training routine, he upped his skills under the guidance of renowned action director Andy Long Nguyen, who has been associated with films... Set to feature in the upcoming actioner, Khuda Haafiz, Shiv Panditt, as an Arab commando, will be seen pulling off a series of high-octane stunts.Apart from undergoing a rigorous physical training routine, he upped his skills under the guidance of renowned action director Andy Long Nguyen, who has been associated with films 👓 View full article

