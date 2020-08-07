Global  
 

Daniel Kaluuya Plays a Real-Life Black Panther in 'Judas & The Black Messiah' - Watch the Trailer!

Just Jared Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Daniel Kaluuya starred in the Marvel movie Black Panther and now he’s playing a real-life Black Panther in the upcoming movie Judas and the Black Messiah. The Oscar-nominated actor is playing Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther party, in the film that follows his betrayal and assassination. LaKeith Stanfield, who starred alongside Daniel [...]
News video: Judas and the Black Messiah with Daniel Kaluuya - Official Trailer

Judas and the Black Messiah with Daniel Kaluuya - Official Trailer 01:48

 Check out the official trailer for the biographical drama movie Judas and the Black Messiah, based on the life of Black Panther Party activist Fred Hampton. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Algee Smith and Martin Sheen. Judas and the...

