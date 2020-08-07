|
|
|
Meghan Markle Was Not 'Duchess Difficult,' According to Royal Wedding Choir Member
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Meghan Markle was labeled the moniker “Duchess Difficult” from palace aides over her “demanding" attitude. But a royal wedding choir member begs to disagree.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!
Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was born on August 4, 1981, and turns 39. She was born
in Los Angeles,
California. Prior to becoming a member of the British..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published
|
Meghan Markle Turns 39
The former Duchess of Sussex turns thirty nine, in the same year her son Archie turned one, she left the royal family for the US, and narrated a documentary for Disney+.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
|
The Swan Princess A Royal Wedding Movie Clip - Wedding Veil
The Swan Princess A Royal Wedding Movie Clip - Wedding Veil - A Royal Wedding starring Nina Herzog!
Plot synopsis: Princess Odette and Prince Derek are going to a wedding at Princess Mei and her..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:11Published
Tweets about this
|