Here’s The Full Rick Ross Verzuz 2 Chainz Battle Filled W/ Endless Hits and Back Massages [Watch Now] Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The Rick Ross and 2 Chainz Verzuz battle lived up to the hype. The must-see bout went down with plenty of notable singles and plenty of underground classics going head to head. Rick Ross and 2 Chainz’s Full Verzuz Battle The epic face-off easily went over an entire hour in length. Throughout the back and […] The Rick Ross and 2 Chainz Verzuz battle lived up to the hype. The must-see bout went down with plenty of notable singles and plenty of underground classics going head to head. Rick Ross and 2 Chainz’s Full Verzuz Battle The epic face-off easily went over an entire hour in length. Throughout the back and […] 👓 View full article

