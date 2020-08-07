Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here’s The Full Rick Ross Verzuz 2 Chainz Battle Filled W/ Endless Hits and Back Massages [Watch Now]

SOHH Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Here’s The Full Rick Ross Verzuz 2 Chainz Battle Filled W/ Endless Hits and Back Massages [Watch Now]The Rick Ross and 2 Chainz Verzuz battle lived up to the hype. The must-see bout went down with plenty of notable singles and plenty of underground classics going head to head. Rick Ross and 2 Chainz’s Full Verzuz Battle The epic face-off easily went over an entire hour in length. Throughout the back and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News [Video]

Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News

Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:29Published
Getting Your Groove Back with Dr. Rachel Ross [Video]

Getting Your Groove Back with Dr. Rachel Ross

Dr. Rachel Ross talks about getting your groove back after not having sex for a long time.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this