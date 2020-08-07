Global  
 

Swizz Beatz Pitches Drake Verzuz Kanye West and The Internet Explodes: “Drake Have To Do His Career Twice To Rock W/ Ye”

Friday, 7 August 2020
Swizz Beatz Pitches Drake Verzuz Kanye West and The Internet Explodes: “Drake Have To Do His Career Twice To Rock W/ Ye”Rap producer Swizz Beatz is ready for the battle of all battles. The hip-hop hitmaker has pitched a much-needed Kanye West Verzuz Drake hits face-off. Drake Verzuz Kanye West Must Happen On Thursday, Swizzy went to his social media pages to get fans hyped for a potential hits bout. Beatz publicly reached out to fellow […]
News video: Kanye West qualifies for Colorado's November ballot as unaffiliated presidential candidate

Kanye West qualifies for Colorado's November ballot as unaffiliated presidential candidate 01:47

 Hip hop musician and entrepreneur Kanye West has filed paperwork and qualified for Colorado’s November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for president of the United States.

Gov. Jared Polis gives thoughts on Kanye West qualifying for Colorado ballot [Video]

Gov. Jared Polis gives thoughts on Kanye West qualifying for Colorado ballot

Gov. Jared Polis, who has endorsed Joe Biden for president, weighed in on West’s qualifying for the presidential ballot on Thursday morning.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:33Published
Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election [Video]

Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election

Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election In an effort to continue his presidential bid, West has listed his potential vice president: Michelle Tidball. Tidball is a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:56Published
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West won't discuss his presidential campaign on make-or-break vacation [Video]

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West won't discuss his presidential campaign on make-or-break vacation

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are not discussing politics on their family vacation and friends have told TMZ that Kanye's US presidential bid is a "non-negotiable issue".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

