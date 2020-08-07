Swizz Beatz Pitches Drake Verzuz Kanye West and The Internet Explodes: “Drake Have To Do His Career Twice To Rock W/ Ye”

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Jared Polis gives thoughts on Kanye West qualifying for Colorado ballot



Gov. Jared Polis, who has endorsed Joe Biden for president, weighed in on West’s qualifying for the presidential ballot on Thursday morning. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:33 Published 11 hours ago Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election



Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election In an effort to continue his presidential bid, West has listed his potential vice president: Michelle Tidball. Tidball is a.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:56 Published 13 hours ago Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West won't discuss his presidential campaign on make-or-break vacation



Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are not discussing politics on their family vacation and friends have told TMZ that Kanye's US presidential bid is a "non-negotiable issue". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:42 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this