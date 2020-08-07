|
Swizz Beatz Pitches Drake Verzuz Kanye West and The Internet Explodes: “Drake Have To Do His Career Twice To Rock W/ Ye”
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Rap producer Swizz Beatz is ready for the battle of all battles. The hip-hop hitmaker has pitched a much-needed Kanye West Verzuz Drake hits face-off. Drake Verzuz Kanye West Must Happen On Thursday, Swizzy went to his social media pages to get fans hyped for a potential hits bout. Beatz publicly reached out to fellow […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this