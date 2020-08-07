Big B kicks Coronavirus in his latest post Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and the actor often shares his thoughts with his millions of followers. Having recently recovered from Coronavirus, the veteran actor shared a photoshopped picture of himself kicking the microscope image of SARS-CoV-2 aka Coronavirus. The black and white pictures of Big B belong to one of his old outings when he indulged in football. Amitabh Bachchan had captioned the post, "What can one say". A massive fan of Big B, Varun Dhawan had commented on the post, "Sirrrr ur a stud".


