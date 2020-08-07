Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Big B kicks Coronavirus in his latest post

IndiaTimes Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and the actor often shares his thoughts with his millions of followers. Having recently recovered from Coronavirus, the veteran actor shared a photoshopped picture of himself kicking the microscope image of SARS-CoV-2 aka Coronavirus. The black and white pictures of Big B belong to one of his old outings when he indulged in football. Amitabh Bachchan had captioned the post, “What can one say”. A massive fan of Big B, Varun Dhawan had commented on the post, “Sirrrr ur a stud”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Washington Post calls out Gov. DeSantis' handling of the pandemic in blistering report [Video]

Washington Post calls out Gov. DeSantis' handling of the pandemic in blistering report

This weekend Florida surpassed New York in the number of total coronavirus cases. The Sunshine State is now only second to California. One of the nation's largest papers, the Washington Post, published..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:20Published
Pandemic inspiring people to support small businesses instead of big corporations [Video]

Pandemic inspiring people to support small businesses instead of big corporations

Seven in 10 Americans have experienced a wake-up call to avoid big corporations and shop small during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.  The study asked 2,000 Americans how..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Migrant labourers returning back to big cities in search of work [Video]

Migrant labourers returning back to big cities in search of work

The migrant labourers are returning back to big cities in search of work after nearly three months of lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Shailesh, who is coming back from Uttar Pradesh's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:58Published

Tweets about this

While_NEWS

While NEWS Amitabh Bachchan actually kicks Coronavirus in his newest photoshopped publish! – Instances of India https://t.co/BU74BgxZZb 21 minutes ago

MarutNa92710218

Marut Nandan RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #AmitabhBachchan kicks away coronavirus in latest Insta post, recalls the last book he read completely https://t.co/rs… 2 hours ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #AmitabhBachchan kicks away coronavirus in latest Insta post, recalls the last book he read completely https://t.co/rs3SHZAV4T 3 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: As soon as #AbhishekBachchan shared a glimpse of his medical chart from the Nanavati hospital, his father and megastar… 1 day ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz As soon as #AbhishekBachchan shared a glimpse of his medical chart from the Nanavati hospital, his father and megas… https://t.co/4Urs92UbBI 1 day ago