Sushant Case: Who is Shruti Modi?

newKerala.com Friday, 7 August 2020
0
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI registers case against 6 accused including Rhea, others

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI registers case against 6 accused including Rhea, others 01:20

 After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's...

