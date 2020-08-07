Inside pictures: Wedding festivities begin for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj!
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding celebrations began with a Haldi ceremony on Thursday. The rituals are being conducted at the Baahubali actor's Jubilee Hills home in Hyderabad. Rana opted for a white dhoti and kurta. The bride-to-be wore a yellow lehenga teamed with shell jewellery. The guest list for the wedding...
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to take the plunge on August 8, 2020.