Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inside pictures: Wedding festivities begin for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj!

Mid-Day Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding celebrations began with a Haldi ceremony on Thursday. The rituals are being conducted at the Baahubali actor's Jubilee Hills home in Hyderabad. Rana opted for a white dhoti and kurta. The bride-to-be wore a yellow lehenga teamed with shell jewellery. The guest list for the wedding...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Rana Dagubatti and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding: Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for COVID-19

 Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to take the plunge on August 8, 2020. The duo has been preparing for their special day, along with the family for...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndian Express

Tweets about this