Class Of '83 trailer: Bobby Deol brings the class to order in this gritty cop drama Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Class Of '83 introduces Bobby Deol as a no-nonsense, hero policeman, who has landed a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy. He decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies by training five lethal assassin policemen.



Class Of '83 stars Bobby Deol as Dean Vijay Singh, Annup Soni as Manohar... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bobby Deol starrer 'Class of 83' first look out



The first look of Bobby Deol starrer 'Class of 83' is finally out now. The film is made under Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this