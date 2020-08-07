Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Class Of '83 trailer: Bobby Deol brings the class to order in this gritty cop drama

Mid-Day Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Class Of '83 introduces Bobby Deol as a no-nonsense, hero policeman, who has landed a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy. He decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies by training five lethal assassin policemen. 

Class Of '83 stars Bobby Deol as Dean Vijay Singh, Annup Soni as Manohar...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bobby Deol starrer 'Class of 83' first look out [Video]

Bobby Deol starrer 'Class of 83' first look out

The first look of Bobby Deol starrer 'Class of 83' is finally out now. The film is made under Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this