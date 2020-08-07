|
Class Of '83 trailer: Bobby Deol brings the class to order in this gritty cop drama
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Class Of '83 introduces Bobby Deol as a no-nonsense, hero policeman, who has landed a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy. He decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies by training five lethal assassin policemen.
Class Of '83 stars Bobby Deol as Dean Vijay Singh, Annup Soni as Manohar...
