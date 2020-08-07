Popcaan Drops All-Star Project 'Fixtape' Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Dancehall kingpin *Popcaan* has shared his new project 'Fixtape'.



Out now, the 90 minute tape features a slew of new music, arriving in time for the Jamaican Independence Day celebrations.



Steered by Popcaan himself, it's a weighty project, featuring guest appearances from the likes of French Montana and Stylo G.



Jaga Kingdom takes up a role on the tape, joined by Dane Ray. Frahcess One, and Tommy Lee.



Just in time for the UK heatwave, you can check out 'Fixtape' below.



PopcaanMusic · YIY CHANGE FIXTAPE



