Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eurovision remake The American Song Contest is coming to US in 2021

Independent Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
All 50 states will compete in 'The American Song Contest'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

American Song Contest, Inspired by Eurovision, Will Premiere Next Year!

 It was just announced that the Eurovision Song Contest is heading to the United States! The first-ever American Song Contest will be premiering during the 2021...
Just Jared

The World’s Biggest Live Televised Music Event Comes to America!

The World’s Biggest Live Televised Music Event Comes to America! LOS ANGELES & GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The musical juggernaut Eurovision Song Contest has partnered with producer and television executive Ben Silverman’s...
Business Wire


Tweets about this