SSR case: Shruti Modi arrives at ED office

IndiaTimes Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
After Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, her former manager Shruti Modi has also arrived at the ED office to record her statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
0
 
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI registers case against 6 accused including Rhea, others

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI registers case against 6 accused including Rhea, others 01:20

 After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's...

