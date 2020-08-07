SSR case: Shruti Modi arrives at ED office

Friday, 7 August 2020 () After Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, her former manager Shruti Modi has also arrived at the ED office to record her statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's...