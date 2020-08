Look: NBA YoungBoy Teases New Nicki Minaj + Mike WiLL Made-It Music Video: “What That Speed About” Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy is in work mode. The hip-hop star has teased fans with a few sneak peeks at a possible new music video with rap star Nicki Minaj and producer Mike WiLL Made-It. Look and comment below! "What that speed about 💗💚🤎¿" -NBA YoungBoy's Instagram