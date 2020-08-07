Global  
 

Donald Trump Officially Goes To War Against TikTok W/ Executive Order Ban and The Video Giant Fires Back

SOHH Friday, 7 August 2020
Donald Trump Officially Goes To War Against TikTok W/ Executive Order Ban and The Video Giant Fires BackPresident Donald Trump has much more than smoke for TikTok. The head of state has actual executive orders pushing to ban the popular Chinese-operated social media giant from getting into the hands of Americans. Donald Trump’s TikTok Ban According to reports, President Trump Thursday issued executive orders in an attempt to ban both TikTok and […]
