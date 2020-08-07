Donald Trump Officially Goes To War Against TikTok W/ Executive Order Ban and The Video Giant Fires Back
Friday, 7 August 2020 () President Donald Trump has much more than smoke for TikTok. The head of state has actual executive orders pushing to ban the popular Chinese-operated social media giant from getting into the hands of Americans. Donald Trump’s TikTok Ban According to reports, President Trump Thursday issued executive orders in an attempt to ban both TikTok and […]
TikTok might be looking at a ban in the US soon, as President Donald Trump said he could sign the executive order to block the app by Saturday. According to a... The Next Web Also reported by •WorldNews