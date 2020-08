House Ethics Committee Finds Rep. Tlaib Misused Campaign Funds, Orders Her to Repay $10,800 Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

The House Ethics Committee ordered Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to repay $10,800 she took from 2018 campaign funds, Friday, ruling however that the congresswoman didn't intend to "unjustly enrich herself."