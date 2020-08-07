Global  
 

Frances Struewing-DeWine Wiki: Facts about Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Wife

Friday, 7 August 2020
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had a brief COVID-19 scare. However, his wife, Frances Struewing-DeWine, and his staff tested negative. While DeWine’s political career makes him well-known, many don’t know that his wife Frances is one of many remarkable women in politics. She has been instrumental to his electoral victories with her own charisma and personality. […]
Video Credit: WJW - Published
News video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 01:08

 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the governor’s office Thursday. He took a test as part of a standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump in Cleveland.

