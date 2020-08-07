Frances Struewing-DeWine Wiki: Facts about Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Wife
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had a brief COVID-19 scare. However, his wife, Frances Struewing-DeWine, and his staff tested negative. While DeWine’s political career makes him well-known, many don’t know that his wife Frances is one of many remarkable women in politics. She has been instrumental to his electoral victories with her own charisma and personality. […]
Many Ohioans are still hitting dead ends trying to receive testing at local pharmacies and hospitals. Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine and those who welcomed President Trump were given mandatory rapid..
One of the few Republican governors to differ with President Donald Trump over how to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted Thursday..
