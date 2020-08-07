Cardi B Cries After Releasing Wap Music Video: “From Celebs To Fan To Any F**kin Body It Deada** Means A Lot” Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

New York rapper Cardi B is really in her feelings right now. The hip-hop star went online this week to speak on the aftermath of putting out her and Meg Thee Stallion‘s must-see and must-hear new “Wap” single to the masses. Cardi B Cries After Wap Premiere On Friday, Cardi hit up her Twitter page […] New York rapper Cardi B is really in her feelings right now. The hip-hop star went online this week to speak on the aftermath of putting out her and Meg Thee Stallion‘s must-see and must-hear new “Wap” single to the masses. Cardi B Cries After Wap Premiere On Friday, Cardi hit up her Twitter page […] 👓 View full article

