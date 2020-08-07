Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville Debuts New Look After Recent Weight Loss & Hairstyle Change

Just Jared Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Hugh Bonneville, best known for his work as Lord Grantham on the series Downton Abbey, has a brand new look! The 56-year-old British actor made an appearance on the BBC talk show The One Show this week and viewers noted how he looked unrecognizable. Hugh‘s new look was noted during the interview when the hosts [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Weddings changing drastically as couples cope with COVID-19 [Video]

Weddings changing drastically as couples cope with COVID-19

48% of people planning a wedding would rather shrink their guest list and have it now than wait for their perfect day, while 38% prefer to wait the pandemic out in order to have their full guest list..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Schoolgirl rakes in hundreds of pounds after opening antique bottle shop [Video]

Schoolgirl rakes in hundreds of pounds after opening antique bottle shop

A seven-year-old schoolgirl is raking in hundreds of pounds after opening an antique bottle shop in her parents' back garden.Betsy-Mae Lloyd launched her own business from a Victorian-style play shed..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family [Video]

A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family

A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published

Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: "Downton Abbey" actor Hugh Bonneville was unrecognizable during an interview this week - check out his new look! https://t.c… 12 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com "Downton Abbey" actor Hugh Bonneville was unrecognizable during an interview this week - check out his new look! https://t.co/u1s6oxSHCs 39 minutes ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment 'Downton Abbey' star Hugh Bonneville looks totally different with weight loss, new hairstyle https://t.co/eCWvyyHQXz https://t.co/6txUuM7nBC 1 hour ago

dc2net

DC2NET Hugh Bonneville weight loss: Downton Abbey star shed one stone with diet plan change – Express https://t.co/XHCOGRhbEX 4 hours ago

HealthReviewsz

Health Reviews Hugh Bonneville weight loss: Downton Abbey star shed one stone with diet plan change HUGH BONNEVILLE stunned fans… https://t.co/DrRPd8J2Xq 4 hours ago

HealthN56098434

Health News F4F Hugh Bonneville weight loss: Downton Abbey star shed one stone with diet plan change – Express https://t.co/dmBUKypM00 8 hours ago

jenniferkruse

Fargo Psychic Coach #weightloss Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville UNRECOGNISABLE due to dramatic weight loss… https://t.co/dWE0ginefR 10 hours ago

zekifyer

Zekifyer RT @AmphibiaWikia: “Swamp and Sensibility” – When Anne discovers an old friend who has been living a double life, she becomes fixated on he… 1 day ago