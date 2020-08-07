Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville Debuts New Look After Recent Weight Loss & Hairstyle Change

Trisha RT @JustJared: "Downton Abbey" actor Hugh Bonneville was unrecognizable during an interview this week - check out his new look! https://t.c… 12 minutes ago JustJared.com "Downton Abbey" actor Hugh Bonneville was unrecognizable during an interview this week - check out his new look! https://t.co/u1s6oxSHCs 39 minutes ago Yahoo Entertainment 'Downton Abbey' star Hugh Bonneville looks totally different with weight loss, new hairstyle https://t.co/eCWvyyHQXz https://t.co/6txUuM7nBC 1 hour ago DC2NET Hugh Bonneville weight loss: Downton Abbey star shed one stone with diet plan change – Express https://t.co/XHCOGRhbEX 4 hours ago Health Reviews Hugh Bonneville weight loss: Downton Abbey star shed one stone with diet plan change HUGH BONNEVILLE stunned fans… https://t.co/DrRPd8J2Xq 4 hours ago Health News F4F Hugh Bonneville weight loss: Downton Abbey star shed one stone with diet plan change – Express https://t.co/dmBUKypM00 8 hours ago Fargo Psychic Coach #weightloss Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville UNRECOGNISABLE due to dramatic weight loss… https://t.co/dWE0ginefR 10 hours ago Zekifyer RT @AmphibiaWikia: “Swamp and Sensibility” – When Anne discovers an old friend who has been living a double life, she becomes fixated on he… 1 day ago