Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melissa Rycroft Admits She's Never Watched Her Season of 'The Bachelor'

Just Jared Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Melissa Rycroft is making a confession on the upcoming episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! next week – she’s never watched her own season! During her conversation with host Chris Harrison, Melissa revealed that she’s only ever seen her season through clips. “I’ve still never seen my season of The Bachelor. I’ve [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published
News video: 'The New Legends Of Monkey Season 2' Trailer

'The New Legends Of Monkey Season 2' Trailer 02:21

 The New Legends Of Monkey Season 2 Trailer - Monkey and his band of fellow misfits, Tripitaka, Sandy and Pigsy search for the sacred scrolls they need in order to overcome the chaos of demon rule in their kingdom.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PENNYWORTH: Cast Drop Season Two Hints & Discuss R-Patz's The Batman [Video]

PENNYWORTH: Cast Drop Season Two Hints & Discuss R-Patz's The Batman

Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge and Paloma Faith drop a few hints about Pennyworth season two crossovers and cameos to Melissa Nathoo. The gang were gearing up to film the second series before..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 06:28Published
Street Fighter V Season 5 characters, Spiderman not in all versions of Marvel Avengers, Call of Duty Season 5: Weekly Gaming Rou [Video]

Street Fighter V Season 5 characters, Spiderman not in all versions of Marvel Avengers, Call of Duty Season 5: Weekly Gaming Rou

This week, we talk about: - Street Fighter Season 5 - Spiderman being only in the PlayStation version of Marvel's Avengers - Valorant Act 2 - Call of Duty Season 5 - Apex Legends Season 6

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 05:00Published
Over 60 NFL Players Opt out of 2020 Season Over COVID-19 Concerns [Video]

Over 60 NFL Players Opt out of 2020 Season Over COVID-19 Concerns

Over 60 NFL Players Opt out of 2020 Season Over COVID-19 Concerns The NFL’s August 6 deadline to withdraw from the 2020 season has officially passed. According to CNN, 66 out of 2,880 players have..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

'Bachelor' alum Melissa Rycroft admits she still hasn't seen her season: 'It feels like a lifetime ago'

 It's been over a decade since Melissa Rycroft appeared on "The Bachelor," but she apparently still hasn't seen her season.  
FOXNews.com

Molly Mesnick Reveals She Agreed to Be 'The Bachelorette' Before Now-Husband Jason Asked for Second Chance

 Molly Mesnick is sharing some surprising The Bachelor news! On Monday (August 10), ABC aired The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, which looked back at...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com In a sneak peek for next week's #BachelorGOAT, Melissa Rycroft made a big confession. See what it is here: https://t.co/XDagfyCO2J 3 days ago