Eiza Gonzalez Calls Out Misogynstic Tweets, Hopes Fans Will Stop Pitting Women Against Each Other Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Eiza Gonzalez is hoping that people will end their misogynistic ways by the end of the year. The 30-year-old Bloodshot actress took to Twitter to write a series of tweets, which fans believe is a response to a viral meme that compared her past romantic partners to those of music star Belinda. The tweets were [...] 👓 View full article

