Sabrina Carpenter Reveals She Actually Didn't Do This For Her New Movie 'Work It'

Just Jared Jr Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Sabrina Carpenter‘s new movie Work It is out on Netflix TODAY (August 7)! While promoting the film, the 21-year-old star revealed that she actually didn’t even learn some of the choreography. Sabrina‘s character Quinn Ackerman has zero dance experience and quite frankly is bad at dancing, and to make that authentic, Sabrina just rolled with [...]
