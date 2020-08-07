Trump Bedminster Club Members Invited to Attend Friday Night News Conference; Staffers Pass Out Masks
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Reporters going to President Donald Trump's news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey Friday night were greeted by golf club members, who were positioned directly behind them minutes before the president spoke.
