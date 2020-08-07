Trump Bedminster Club Members Invited to Attend Friday Night News Conference; Staffers Pass Out Masks

💎Jamie Diamond💎 RT @AhmedBaba_: Fox News had Kelly Loeffler, who literally profited from the pandemic via insider info, on their show ahead of Trump's "bri… 4 seconds ago Barbara Patterson RT @JonLemire: White House press pool, upon arriving at Bedminster for the president’s news conference, had our temperatures checked but ha… 4 seconds ago JuleeStore RT @lindyli: Trump is about to speak to his Bedminster country club members Club official just told them to “spread out a little bit” beca… 5 seconds ago Accept Not Except RT @PalmerReport: So apparently Trump has called this emergency Bedminster press conference in a room full of drunk country club members so… 6 seconds ago Marti RT @TrumpsTaxes: If you’re looking for a photo that defines “out of touch” in the midst of a deadly pandemic and a crumbling economy, look… 14 seconds ago NerdiestAntifaHistoryLady🦋🐱🐴🍀♎🌎🌄🌊 RT @realTuckFrumper: Trump is about to walk into the room... Say hello to Trump's fan club at his Bedminster country club members. Not we… 15 seconds ago ENM News Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Reporters going to President Donald Trump’s news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey… https://t.co/4GMT8VSbo0 17 seconds ago suzette RT @rebekahkfreitas: Trump having a press conference in front of his champagne sipping club members, while telling Americans they’re***o… 24 seconds ago