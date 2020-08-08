Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Cardi B Shares Insane, Must-See Footage Of Fashion Icon Alexander Wang Twerking To Wap – “I Can’t…”

SOHH Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Watch: Cardi B Shares Insane, Must-See Footage Of Fashion Icon Alexander Wang Twerking To Wap – “I Can’t…”New York rapper Cardi B is feeling the love. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to share some wild footage of fashion icon Alexander Wang coming through with a huge “Wap” co-sign. B went to her Twitter page to share an epic clip of Alexander driving around and twerking to the sudden hit record. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chinese Man Caught Flinging a Bag of Poo At Restaurant [Video]

Chinese Man Caught Flinging a Bag of Poo At Restaurant

SHANGHAI — Queuing can bring out the worst in the most impatient of people, but one guy took taking out his frustration one step too far. Surveillance footage from a restaurant in Shanghai's..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this