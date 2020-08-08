Watch: Cardi B Shares Insane, Must-See Footage Of Fashion Icon Alexander Wang Twerking To Wap – “I Can’t…” Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

New York rapper Cardi B is feeling the love. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to share some wild footage of fashion icon Alexander Wang coming through with a huge “Wap” co-sign. B went to her Twitter page to share an epic clip of Alexander driving around and twerking to the sudden hit record. […] New York rapper Cardi B is feeling the love. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to share some wild footage of fashion icon Alexander Wang coming through with a huge “Wap” co-sign. B went to her Twitter page to share an epic clip of Alexander driving around and twerking to the sudden hit record. […] 👓 View full article

