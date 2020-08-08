Rana Daggubati's bride Miheeka Bajaj glows at her mehendi ceremony; see photos Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's big day is finally here and the lovely couple is all set to exchange wedding vows today. The couple's wedding was preceded by a few pre-wedding functions like the 'bhaat' ceremony and the Haldi, and yesterday, Miheeka enjoyed her mehendi ceremony as well.



The bride's mother, Bunty Bajaj,... Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's big day is finally here and the lovely couple is all set to exchange wedding vows today. The couple's wedding was preceded by a few pre-wedding functions like the 'bhaat' ceremony and the Haldi, and yesterday, Miheeka enjoyed her mehendi ceremony as well.The bride's mother, Bunty Bajaj, 👓 View full article

