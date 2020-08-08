Abhishek Bachchan tests COVID-19 negative, discharged from hospital
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been discharged from hospital, the actor revealed on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday afternoon.
"A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this.thank you all for your prayers for me and my...
After Karnataka Chief Minister, now Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also tested positive for Coronavirus. He tweeted out that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that..
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from a Mumbaihospital after undergoing three weeks of treatment for coronavirus. His actorson, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still in Nanavati Super..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:19Published