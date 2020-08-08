Global  
 

Abhishek Bachchan tests COVID-19 negative, discharged from hospital

Mid-Day Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been discharged from hospital, the actor revealed on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday afternoon.

"A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this.thank you all for your prayers for me and my...
0
