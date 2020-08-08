Global  
 

WATCH: After Spending Days Saying ‘Thighland’ is Correct, Here’s How Trump Fan Dinesh D’Souza Pronounces Thailand

Mediaite Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Conservative author and Trump-pardoned felon Dinesh D’Souza has spent several days insisting that President Donald Trump was correct when he pronounced Thailand as "Thighland," but newly-resurfaced video of D'Souza appears to settle the question.
