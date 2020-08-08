Jennifer Garner & Bradley Cooper Are Friends & There Is 'No Truth' to Any Other Rumors
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper were photographed at the beach together and some were quick to wonder if the pair might be dating. A source is speaking out clarifying that the pair are just friends. “[Cooper and Garner] are friends and have been forever,” a source said to Page Six, adding that there is “no [...]
Family and friends honored Eric Garner on Friday, six years after his death while in police custody. Dozens gathered on Staten Island, where he was killed. They say they're committing themselves to the..