Robin Williams' Health Woes Before Suicide Highlighted in New Documentary

AceShowbiz Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The late 'Mrs. Doubtfire' actor's struggles with Lewy Body Dementia before he took his own life will be featured in the upcoming documentary movie '*Robin's Wish*'.
 The life of the late comedian and actor Robin Williams, who died six years ago, is explored in the touching new documentary "Robin's Wish". The documentary features old footage from Williams and new interviews with his friends and colleagues.

