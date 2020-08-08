Global  
 

January Jones Shoots Her Shot with NBA Star Kawhi Leonard

Just Jared Saturday, 8 August 2020
It looks like January Jones is thirsting after NBA star Kawhi Leonard! Earlier this week, the 42-year-old Mad Men star posted a video clip of the 29-year-old Los Angeles Clippers basketball player on her Instagram Story. She captioned the video with, “Future boyfriend ??” She also posted another Story asking him to call her! PHOTOS: [...]
