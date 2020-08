BREAKING: Fivio Foreign Reportedly Shot In Atlanta and Footage Leaks Online Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

New York rapper Fivio Foreign is trending right now as reports claim he may have suffered a gunshot wound. Weekend reports and social media buzz claim the alleged attack went down in Atlanta. Fivio Foreign Allegedly Shot Saturday night, Twitter erupted with prayers and fans reacting to news of Foreign possibly becoming the victim to […] New York rapper Fivio Foreign is trending right now as reports claim he may have suffered a gunshot wound. Weekend reports and social media buzz claim the alleged attack went down in Atlanta. Fivio Foreign Allegedly Shot Saturday night, Twitter erupted with prayers and fans reacting to news of Foreign possibly becoming the victim to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this