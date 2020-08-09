TikTok is Planning to Sue Trump Administration Over Ban (Report)
Sunday, 9 August 2020 () TikTok is reportedly planning on suing the Trump Administration. According to NPR, the video-sharing app will file a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California as soon as this Tuesday (August 11). NPR cited an anonymous source “directly involved in the forthcoming suit.” TikTok’s decision to file the lawsuit [...]
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
