TikTok is Planning to Sue Trump Administration Over Ban (Report)

Just Jared Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
TikTok is reportedly planning on suing the Trump Administration. According to NPR, the video-sharing app will file a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California as soon as this Tuesday (August 11). NPR cited an anonymous source “directly involved in the forthcoming suit.” TikTok’s decision to file the lawsuit [...]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok

Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok 01:01

 Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok CNBC reports that the deal between TikTok and Microsoft could be completed within three weeks, well ahead of the Sept. 15 deadline. Transferring TikTok's code from China to the U.S. is a massive undertaking. Microsoft has predicted it could...

