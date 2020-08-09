TikTok is Planning to Sue Trump Administration Over Ban (Report)

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 3 days ago Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok 01:01 Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok CNBC reports that the deal between TikTok and Microsoft could be completed within three weeks, well ahead of the Sept. 15 deadline. Transferring TikTok's code from China to the U.S. is a massive undertaking. Microsoft has predicted it could...