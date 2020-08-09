Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Was Kriti Sanon's poem on 'patience' and 'truth' dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput? Fans feel so!

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput *died by suicide* at his Bandra home on June 14, leaving the entire country shocked. Just like his fans across the country, his Raabta co-star and alleged ex-flame Kriti Sanon too seems to have not come to terms with Sushant Singh Rajput not being alive anymore. Kriti took to Instagram to share a very...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Is Kriti Sanon's poem about rain, storm and truth a comment on Sushant case_

Is Kriti Sanon's poem about rain, storm and truth a comment on Sushant case_ 01:14

 Actress Kriti Sanon has penned a cryptic poem that could be as much about the ongoing heavy spell of rains in the city as about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. #kritisanon #justiceforssr #ssr

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Haryana CM meets Sushant Rajput's father in Faridabad [Video]

Haryana CM meets Sushant Rajput's father in Faridabad

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad. The actor died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
Ankita Lokhande shares picture with Sushant Singh Rajput's mother [Video]

Ankita Lokhande shares picture with Sushant Singh Rajput's mother

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the late actor's mother photo frame in her hand.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published
Will abide by SC: Anil Deshmukh on parallel investigation in SSR death case [Video]

Will abide by SC: Anil Deshmukh on parallel investigation in SSR death case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on being asked if Mumbai Police will hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe to CBI or there will be a parallel investigation, said that the state..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

'Just patiently wait,' Kriti Sanon posts a cryptic poem amidst Sushant Singh Rajput's on-going case

 Kriti Sanon posted a poem that she wrote on her social media handle. The poem talks about uncovering the truth. Kriti was a close friend of Sushant's and this...
Bollywood Life

Kriti Sanon writes 'Truth is like the Sun, its always there', what is she hinting at?

 Kriti's post comes on the same day that fans of Sushant Singh Rajput started the #Warriors4SSR trend on social media.
DNA


Tweets about this