Arnold Schwarzenegger, daughter Christina take a bike spin Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger recently headed out for a spin on the bike with his youngest daughter Christina. The 73-year-old actor sported a casual look for the outing in his Brentwood neighbourhood here, reports dailymail.co.uk. He wore a black graphic T-shirt, black shorts and camouflage shoes.



Christina, on the other... Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger recently headed out for a spin on the bike with his youngest daughter Christina. The 73-year-old actor sported a casual look for the outing in his Brentwood neighbourhood here, reports dailymail.co.uk. He wore a black graphic T-shirt, black shorts and camouflage shoes.Christina, on the other 👓 View full article

