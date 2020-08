Look: Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Arch Rival Conor McGregor Announces Engagement – “My Future Wife!” Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is ready to be an honest man for the rest of his life. Turns out the prized fighter has love for something more in his life than trolling sports rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. The popular MMA entertainer went online this weekend to shock the world by announcing a long-awaited and much-needed […] UFC superstar Conor McGregor is ready to be an honest man for the rest of his life. Turns out the prized fighter has love for something more in his life than trolling sports rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. The popular MMA entertainer went online this weekend to shock the world by announcing a long-awaited and much-needed […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bang Media - Published 13 hours ago Video Credit:- Published 'What a birthday': Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are engaged! 00:54 Conor McGregor has revealed that he and longtime partner Dee Devlin are engaged after he proposed during her birthday celebrations. You Might Like

Tweets about this