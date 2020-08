Deepika Padukone marks 7 years of Chennai Express; shares throwback with these BTS images Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Remember the time when Chennai Express released and the character of Meenamma had ruled our minds, especially for the quirk and fun that Meenamma brought to the screens? The film was a huge hit, commercially and everyone could not stop raving about Deepika's character and her brilliant performance.



Deepika Padukone had played... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Love Aaj Kal' clocks 11 years, Deepika shares throwback photo



Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan starrer film "Love Aaj Kal" completed its 11 years on Friday. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this