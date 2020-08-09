Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jill Biden Opens Up About Her Plans As First Lady Should Husband Joe Biden Be Elected President

Just Jared Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Jill Biden is opening up her plans as a potential First Lady of the United States. The former SLOTUS – Second Lady of the United States – was profiled on CBS Sunday Morning and revealed that her plans include to continue teaching. “I hope so. I would love to [continue],” Jill says of her community [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his VP

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his VP 02:01

 Joe Biden has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as the first African-American Vice President.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden [Video]

Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden

Miles Taylor was once a Trump administration political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019. He also served a chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Pres. Trump Closes The Gap [Video]

Pres. Trump Closes The Gap

According to a new poll from CNN President Donald Trump is closing the gap against challenger, democrat Joe Biden. CNN Poll of Polls shows Biden leads Trump by just nine-point margin..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump and First Lady Request Mail-In Ballots Amid Attack on USPS [Video]

Trump and First Lady Request Mail-In Ballots Amid Attack on USPS

According to CNN, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump requested mail-in ballots for Florida’s primary election on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Dr. Jill Biden on family, teaching, loss and levity

 A community college teacher, even while serving as the second lady during the Obama administration, Dr. Jill Biden says she wants to continue to teach even if...
CBS News

Michelle Obama Ready to Sing Joe Biden's Praises at Democratic Convention

 Michelle Obama's ready to throw her full support behind Joe Biden in front of millions of screens ... calling him a decent man while taking thinly veiled shots...
TMZ.com

US Election LIVE updates: Joe Biden's 2020 nomination begins as DNC opens with Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama

 Former vice-president Joe Biden will be officially named the Democrats' presidential pick at their 2020 convention, where key speakers include Senator Bernie...
The Age


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Jill Biden hopes to still teach if husband Joe is elected President See what else she shared of her potential First Lady pl… 1 week ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jill Biden hopes to still teach if husband Joe is elected President See what else she shared of her potential Firs… https://t.co/rLXKV1rOMn 1 week ago