Jill Biden Opens Up About Her Plans As First Lady Should Husband Joe Biden Be Elected President
Sunday, 9 August 2020 () Jill Biden is opening up her plans as a potential First Lady of the United States. The former SLOTUS – Second Lady of the United States – was profiled on CBS Sunday Morning and revealed that her plans include to continue teaching. “I hope so. I would love to [continue],” Jill says of her community [...]
Miles Taylor was once a Trump administration political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019.
He also served a chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen..