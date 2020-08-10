Global  
 

Carrie Coon Was Supposed to Appear in 'Avengers: Endgame' After Her Character's Death in 'Infinity War'

Just Jared Monday, 10 August 2020
Carrie Coon is looking back at her role in Avengers! The 39-year-old actress played the villainous Proxima Midnight, who helps Thanos (Josh Brolin) in his search for the Infinity Stones in the 2018 movie Avengers: Infinity War. In the movie, her character is killed by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Despite being killed off, Carrie reveals [...]
