Roman Kemp's Tribute To Joe Lyons Is Heartbreaking

Clash Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
The Capital producer passed away last week...

Capital presenter *Roman Kemp* paid emotional tribute to *Joe Lyons* this morning (August 10th).

The producer was a fixture of the station's team, and sadly died last week.

Confirming the news, host Roman Kemp - who worked alongside Joe Lyons for a number of years - broke down when paying his respects.

Discussing his close friend, the host recalled joined Capital, and the close bond that developed between them.

Very sad news - find the tribute below.



Last Tuesday, very suddenly, we lost one of our best friends - and our colleague - Producer Joe. He was not just part of the Capital Breakfast family, but a loved member of the whole team. pic.twitter.com/IZaoflj8VP

— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 10, 2020

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Roman Kemp breaks down while paying tribute to friend and colleague

Roman Kemp breaks down while paying tribute to friend and colleague 01:31

 Roman Kemp pays emotional tribute to colleague and "best friend" Joe Lyons,who died last week. Paying tribute to the producer, who worked at Capital’sparent company Global for nine years, Kemp says he was "kind, caring, loveddogs and was obsessed with his daily step count".

