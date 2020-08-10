Roman Kemp's Tribute To Joe Lyons Is Heartbreaking Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Capital producer passed away last week...



Capital presenter *Roman Kemp* paid emotional tribute to *Joe Lyons* this morning (August 10th).



The producer was a fixture of the station's team, and sadly died last week.



Confirming the news, host Roman Kemp - who worked alongside Joe Lyons for a number of years - broke down when paying his respects.



Discussing his close friend, the host recalled joined Capital, and the close bond that developed between them.



Very sad news - find the tribute below.







Last Tuesday, very suddenly, we lost one of our best friends - and our colleague - Producer Joe. He was not just part of the Capital Breakfast family, but a loved member of the whole team. pic.twitter.com/IZaoflj8VP



— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 10, 2020



