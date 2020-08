Long delays in COVID-19 test results makes contact tracing 'useless'



Like millions of Americans, Joanne Palamarchuck had been feeling ill and was concerned she might have contracted COVID-19. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 03:34 Published 3 days ago

Need to increase testing in Bihar, Gujarat, UP, WB and Telangana: Health Ministry



Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference over COVID-19 situation in India on August 11 informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video conferencing with 10 states on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 4 days ago