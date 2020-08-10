Tom Holland's Star-Studded Netflix Movie 'The Devil All The Time' Gets a Teaser Poster!
Monday, 10 August 2020 () The upcoming Netflix movie The Devil All The Time has so many stars in it and the streaming service just released the first teaser poster! Tom Holland stars in the film alongside Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, and Eliza Scanlen. The Devil All The [...]
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix psychological thriller movie The Devil All the Time, directed by Antonio Campos. It stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen and Mia Wasikowska.
