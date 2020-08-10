Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Holland's Star-Studded Netflix Movie 'The Devil All The Time' Gets a Teaser Poster!

Just Jared Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
The upcoming Netflix movie The Devil All The Time has so many stars in it and the streaming service just released the first teaser poster! Tom Holland stars in the film alongside Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, and Eliza Scanlen. The Devil All The [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: The Devil All The Time on Netflix - Official Trailer

The Devil All The Time on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:34

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix psychological thriller movie The Devil All the Time, directed by Antonio Campos. It stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen and Mia Wasikowska. The Devil All the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wanted - 10% market drop: trader [Video]

Wanted - 10% market drop: trader

As the S&P 500 flirts with setting a new all-time high, Vespula Capital CEO Jefff Tomasulo says he wants to see the markets correct 10%. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama he's concerned about..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 05:05Published
Don't look down! Daredevil's heart-stopping leap of faith belongs in an action movie [Video]

Don't look down! Daredevil's heart-stopping leap of faith belongs in an action movie

When it comes to jaw-dropping stunts, does this guy have Tom Cruise beat? Watch as this 18-year-old from Kiev, Ukraine, carefully stands on top of a moving train before jumping into the nearby river.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:44Published
Luke Bryan Wants Peyton Manning to Play Him in a Movie | 10 Questions in 10 Minutes [Video]

Luke Bryan Wants Peyton Manning to Play Him in a Movie | 10 Questions in 10 Minutes

Luke Bryan is all about country music, and WatchMojo is all about ranking lists. For this episode of “10 Questions in 10 Minutes”, our host Phoebe sat down with Luke Bryan to talk about his new..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson Star In 'The Devil All The Time' Trailer

 Tom Holland is facing evil forces in the trailer for The Devil All The Time! The 24-year-old actor teams up once again with Robert Pattinson in the upcoming...
Just Jared Jr

Trailer Out! The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson

 Video streaming platform Netflix on Thursday has released the first official trailer of 'The Devil All the Time', starring actors Tom Holland and Robert...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this