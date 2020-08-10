Tom Holland's Star-Studded Netflix Movie 'The Devil All The Time' Gets a Teaser Poster!

Wanted - 10% market drop: trader



As the S&P 500 flirts with setting a new all-time high, Vespula Capital CEO Jefff Tomasulo says he wants to see the markets correct 10%. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama he's concerned about.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 05:05 Published 5 hours ago

Don't look down! Daredevil's heart-stopping leap of faith belongs in an action movie



When it comes to jaw-dropping stunts, does this guy have Tom Cruise beat? Watch as this 18-year-old from Kiev, Ukraine, carefully stands on top of a moving train before jumping into the nearby river. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:44 Published 8 hours ago